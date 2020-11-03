Coronavirus: COVID 19 outbreak declared on southwestern Ontario farm, 35 test positive

Send this page to someone via email

BAYHAM, ONT. – Public health authorities say 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with an outbreak at a southwestern Ontario farm.

The Southwestern Public Health unit says the cases have been linked to living quarters for workers at a farm in Bayham, Ont.

The health unit says one person was admitted to hospital for COVID-19 symptoms on Friday and has remained there after testing positive.

It says a total of 157 people, including those living together at the farm and their close contacts, were tested for the novel coronavirus.

The health unit says it is waiting for lab results to determine if more cases are connected to the outbreak.

The public health unit says its investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.