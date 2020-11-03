Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: COVID 19 outbreak declared on southwestern Ontario farm, 35 test positive

By Staff The Canadian Press
The coronavirus is spreading through young people in crowded households in Regina, says Regina Qu'Appelle region deputy medical health officer Dr. Maurice Hennink.
The coronavirus is spreading through young people in crowded households in Regina, says Regina Qu'Appelle region deputy medical health officer Dr. Maurice Hennink. Getty Images

BAYHAM, ONT. – Public health authorities say 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with an outbreak at a southwestern Ontario farm.

The Southwestern Public Health unit says the cases have been linked to living quarters for workers at a farm in Bayham, Ont.

Read more: Coronavirus: Canada’s migrant farm workers face fatal COVID-19 outbreaks, alleged mistreatment

The health unit says one person was admitted to hospital for COVID-19 symptoms on Friday and has remained there after testing positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says a total of 157 people, including those living together at the farm and their close contacts, were tested for the novel coronavirus.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Something that could happen to anybody,’ woman says after 3 family members catch COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says it is waiting for lab results to determine if more cases are connected to the outbreak.

The public health unit says its investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers