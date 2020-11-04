Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade goes virtual amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Santa Claus Parade won’t be heading down Portage Avenue this year — but organizers aren’t letting COVID-19 completely ruin the party.

While the parade has been cancelled due to pandemic, organizers say activities — including an appearance from Santa — will still go ahead, virtually.

“We are thrilled to announce several interactive activities that will culminate in a professionally produced video special for children of all ages,” said Rennie Zegalski, president of the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Committee, in a release Wednesday.

“We know things are tough for everyone right now, and for children especially. We want to provide fun activities for families to do together, to remind everyone that the magic of Santa isn’t cancelled during a pandemic!”

The planning committee says the interactive activities will launch Nov. 10 on the parade’s website and social media channels.

The planned activities will be free and include contests, arts and crafts, music, and more.

They say the video special will feature the Santa float, music, a number of special guests, and of course, an appearance by the jolly man himself.

“This has been a wild year for planning,” said Parade Director Monica Derksen.

“We’ve been saying that this isn’t ‘plan B,’ it’s plan ‘W,’ ‘X’ or ‘Y.’ As guidelines continued to change, we kept developing new concepts that would keep everyone safe.

“Finally, it became clear that the best thing we can do is celebrate together, but apart. Our goal is to still provide joy and excitement for the families of Winnipeg.”

