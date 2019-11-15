Santa Claus arrives in Winnipeg Saturday for the 2019 parade

Send this page to someone via email

Santa is coming to town Saturday, Nov. 16 for the annual parade to help kick-off the holiday season.

Sixty festive floats will make their way through downtown Winnipeg early Saturday evening and will last about an hour.

There are also family friendly activities in the area leading up to the parade start time of 5 p.m.

The parade will start on Portage Avenue at Young Street and then turn south onto Main Street and will then make its way to William Stephenson Way. The parade ends at Westbrook Street.

The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade will makes its way through the downtown core Nov. 16. Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

Road closures and parking restrictions

With a parade going through the downtown core, it means numerous road closures and parking restrictions.

The first parking restrictions will be begin Saturday morning around 8 a.m. with more trickling in as the day progresses.

Here is a look at some of closures and parking restrictions for the 2019 Santa Claus Parade. Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

Road closures, close to the beginning of the route at Portage and Young will start around 1:30 p.m. and continue to trickle throughout the parade route leading up to the start.

Some closures and parking restrictions are expected to last until late Saturday night. Signs will be posted. More details can be found here.

Organizers suggest giving yourself lots of time if you’re heading to the area and say it may be best to use public transit.

