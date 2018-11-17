new santa float
November 17, 2018 9:09 pm
Updated: November 17, 2018 9:19 pm

Winnipeg’s 2018 Santa Claus parade in pictures and tweets

Leigha Vieira holds her letter to Santa, addressed to the North Pole.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
Santa Claus made his way through Winnipeg on Saturday night, even though the parade was in doubt for a while.

Despite the cold, Winnipeggers of all ages lined the streets to get a glimpse of Santa.

Here are some photos and tweets from Winnipeg’s 2018 Santa Claus parade.

Lily Harmon bundled up as she waits for the parade to begin.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
It felt like -22 C with the wind chill during the parade.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
Jacob Bates watches as the floats pass by.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
The Grinch waves to the crowd.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News
Santa Claus makes his way through Portage and Main in his new float.

Joe Scarpelli/Global News

