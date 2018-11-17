Winnipeg’s 2018 Santa Claus parade in pictures and tweets

Santa Claus made his way through Winnipeg on Saturday night, even though the parade was in doubt for a while.

Despite the cold, Winnipeggers of all ages lined the streets to get a glimpse of Santa.

Here are some photos and tweets from Winnipeg’s 2018 Santa Claus parade.

Happy Holidays from the Manitoba Metis Federation! MMF Culture & Heritage Minister Alfred Anderson and team did a great job building our float for this year’s Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade. pic.twitter.com/qtnT10JtJN — MB Metis Federation (@MBMetis_MMF) November 18, 2018

Filbert had a beary nice time today at the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade! If you took a picture with Filbert don’t forget to tag the Royal Winnipeg Ballet- we would love to see your photos! pic.twitter.com/0GHP0IwlhW — RoyalWinnipegBallet (@RWBallet) November 17, 2018

Chief Danny Smyth, his elves, and @DreamFactoryMB Chief for a Day Maia are ready to lead the way for Santa in the @WpgSantaParade pic.twitter.com/0aduGdFggm — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 17, 2018

Great time at the Great-West Life block brigade for the Santa Claus Parade! Hot chocolate, lots of games and so much fun! @greatwestlifeca #SantaClausParade #winnipeg #gwl pic.twitter.com/ffLr0aSbAp — Caroline Pires (@PiresCarolRib) November 18, 2018

Fun watching the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade with colleagues and our kids from the nice warm offices of @Foodgrains. pic.twitter.com/ROWLXPTvBU — Matthew Van Geest (@mateovan) November 18, 2018

Thank you & congrats to all the dancers & parents who danced in this year's parade. In true Winnipeg fashion, it was chilly and extra windy…but nothing stops a superstar from sparkling – you were all AMAZING! Dancing snowflakes for the win! #teamspirit #wpgsantaparade #shine pic.twitter.com/6BisNHaUvX — Maples Academy Dance (@MaplesDanceWpg) November 18, 2018