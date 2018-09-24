Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade on verge of cancellation after 108 years

The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade says if they don’t get much-needed funding in the next two weeks, they will have to cancel the event.

The event’s board of directors said Monday they’re short $68,000 needed to build a new Santa float and pay costs for the parade. If the money isn’t found by Oct. 5, the parade will be cancelled.

“Plans for building a replacement were put into motion after securing a new sponsorship, confirming support for the Santa Claus Parade Float Project with matched funding of $50,000 over two years,” they said in a statement sent to media.

“With this support confirmed in 2017, the organization began construction of a new float, which is on schedule for completion in early November 2018. In April 2018, the sponsorship was rescinded leaving a marked gap in the fundraising campaign.”

They did not say who the sponsor was.

The parade has run since 1909.

The organizers are asking for donations through their GoFundMe page.

