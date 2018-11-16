Santa’s brand new sleigh unveiled ahead of upcoming Winnipeg parade

When Winnipeggers learned the annual Santa parade was on the line, the city rallied together to make sure that didn’t happen.

The Santa Parade announced they were in need of donations after their float was deemed unsafe to ride in the upcoming parade.

After creating a Go Fund Me account, the parade was able to continue with the holiday tradition from the generosity of Winnipeggers.

The parade received over $161,000 to create a brand new float, safer for Santa to ride.

The sleigh was unveiled last night, being called “on-of-a-kind” as it was made just for Winnipeg – it even features a seat warmer for Santa Claus.

The traditional parade will take place Nov. 17 down Portage Avenue, where you can take a look at the city’s brand new sleigh.