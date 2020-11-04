Menu

Crime

Psychiatrist tells Fredericton trial that accused killer Raymond has schizophrenia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2020 12:53 pm
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond cross-examined in 8th week of murder trial' Matthew Raymond cross-examined in 8th week of murder trial
The crown has started cross-examining Matthew Raymond on Monday, the beginning of the eighth week of his first degree murder trial. As Silas Brown tells us, the crown is focusing on Raymond’s testimony that he believed he was under attack by demons. Silas Brown reports.

A forensic psychiatrist testifying at the murder trial of Matthew Raymond says the accused suffers from schizophrenia.

Dr. Julian Gojer is the final witness for the defence.

He told jurors today Raymond’s symptoms escalated in 2017 and the accused was having delusions and suffering from thought disorder and cognitive impairment.

Read more: Crown completes cross-examination of accused Fredericton mass shooter

Raymond is charged with counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits their client killed the victims but argues he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental illness.

Gojer says five per cent of people with schizophrenia end up killing themselves, while he says a smaller number kill other people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.

ShootingNew BrunswickMurder TrialFredericton ShootingMatthew RaymondNew Brunswick shootingFredericton murder trialMatthew Raymond trial
