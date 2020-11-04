Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,029 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 11:12 am
Pedestrians protect themselves from the cold and COVID-19 as they wait for a light to change, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Montreal.
Pedestrians protect themselves from the cold and COVID-19 as they wait for a light to change, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,029 new cases and 33 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Wednesday as the health crisis continues.

The province says eight of the fatalities attributed to COVID-19 occurred in the last 24 hours. Sixteen deaths occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2, while seven took place before Oct. 28. Two occurred at an unknown date.

The caseload now stands at 109,918, while more than 93,000 recoveries have been reported.

The pandemic has led to the deaths of 6,350 Quebecers to date.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak hits 15th floor of Montreal General Hospital for 2nd time

As of Wednesday, the number of patients in hospital reached 539 after an increase of 13. Of them, four fewer people are in intensive care for a total of 81.

Health authorities say the latest information shows 20,299 tests were carried out Monday. The province has administered more than three million tests to date.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec Premier Legault says situation better than Europe, but ‘must do better’' Coronavirus: Quebec Premier Legault says situation better than Europe, but ‘must do better’
Coronavirus: Quebec Premier Legault says situation better than Europe, but ‘must do better’
