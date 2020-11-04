Coronavirus outbreak hits 15th floor of Montreal General Hospital for 2nd time

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal General Hospital is dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in one of its units, leading to seven people testing positive for the virus.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), the network that oversees the hospital, said in a statement Tuesday night that admissions to the 15th floor are suspended and visits are limited for “exceptional cases” until further notice.

Four patients and three health-care workers have tested positive for the virus to date.

All admitted patients who may have been exposed will be tested and have been placed in preventive isolation, according to the MUHC. Staff members on the 15th floor will also be tested this week.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, the infection prevention and control department and human resources teams are conducting an epidemiological investigation to trace close contacts of infected individuals,” the MUHC said.

The hospital’s 15th floor also had an outbreak in April, during the first wave of the pandemic. The MUHC said at the time that six patients and 10 health-care workers had received positive test results.

