Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 2 new COVID-19 cases, 34 unresolved cases

Send this page to someone via email

Both of Hamilton’s public school boards report a single COVID-19 case among students on Tuesday.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says its new case is at Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek and involves a student who was last in the building on Oct. 28.

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) says the risk of spread is low since the person involved had no close contact with the student body. It’s Orchard Park’s second coronavirus case involving a student in as many days, reporting a case on Monday that public health also classified as low risk to the community.

Other recent cases with the board include another Stoney Creek school, Winona Elementary, and one on the mountain, James MacDonald Elementary.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board’s (HWCDSB) latest case is at St. David Catholic Elementary in the east end involving a student who was also last in the building on Oct. 28.

Hamilton public schools now have a combined 34 unresolved cases and one outbreak at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary on the mountain involving two students with an epidemiological link, according to public health.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 23 cases

Dundana Elementary: one case

Dundas Valley Secondary: two cases

Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary: one case

Gordon Price Elementary: one case

Helen Detwiler Elementary: one case

Highview Elementary: three cases

James MacDonald Elementary: one case

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case

Orchard Park Secondary: two cases

Ray Lewis Elementary: one case

Ridgemount Elementary: one case

Saltfleet District High: one case

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases

Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases

Winona Elementary: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 11 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: two cases

Cathedral HS: one case

St. Charles: one case

St. David Catholic Elementary: one case

St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case

St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: two cases

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Thomas More: two cases

Hamilton has six active cases in child-care centres at:

Annunciation of Our Lord Before and After School Program: one case

Le Garderie Petit Navire – Cumberland Avenue: two cases

YMCA SACC – Chedoke: one case

YMCA SACC – Highview: one case

YMCA SACC – Norwood Park: one case

Story continues below advertisement

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported eight on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 44 unresolved cases as of Nov. 4 with three schools reporting three or more cases.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) — 20 cases

Burlington — six cases

Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary: two cases

Gary Allan High: one case

King’s Road Public: one probable case

M.M. Robinson High: one case

Mohawk Gardens Public: one case

Halton Hills — one case

Georgetown District High: one probable case

Milton — three cases

Craig Kielburger Secondary: one case

Escarpment View Public: one case

Sam Sherratt Public: one case

Oakville — 10 cases

Abbey Park High: one case

Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases

Emily Carr Public: one case, one probable

Falgarwood Public: one case

Garth Webb Secondary: three cases

Joshua Creek Public: one case

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) — 24 cases

Burlington — seven cases

Assumption Catholic Secondary: two cases

Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Paul Catholic Elementary: three cases

Milton — four cases

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Peter Catholic Elementary: two cases

Oakville — 13 cases

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: five cases

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case

Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:

Learning Blocks Montessori (Milton): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village (Oakville): one case

Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case

Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara public schools are reporting only three total cases among the two school boards in the region. There are no outbreaks in the region and no cases in St. Catharines or Niagara Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) — no cases

Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) — three cases

Port Colborne — one case

Lakeshore Catholic High: one case

Welland — one case

Notre Dame College: one case

St. Andrew Catholic Elementary: one case

Niagara region has no active cases in child-care centres.

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had four coronavirus cases, with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.

The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Niagara College has reported five COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Sunday with a student on the Welland campus who was last in the building on Oct. 24.

Niagara has no unresolved coronavirus cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4.

Cases in Brant and Haldimand County schools and daycares

The Grand Erie District School Board reported another positive COVID-19 case on Monday involving a student at a Brantford elementary school. Officials with Ryerson Heights Elementary say that person is at home self-isolating with family members. Public health says other close contacts have not yet been identified. The school says the student had been on location in recent times.

Story continues below advertisement

The region is dealing with nine total cases among the two school boards.

Grand Erie District School Board – six cases

Dunnville Secondary (Dunnville): one case

Hagersville Secondary (Hagersville): one case

McKinnon Park Secondary (Caledonia): two cases

River Heights Elementary (Caledonia): one case

Ryerson Heights Elementary (Brantford): one case

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board – three cases

Assumption College (Brantford): one case

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary (Brantford): one case

St. Stephen’s Catholic Elementary (Cayuga): one case

Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4