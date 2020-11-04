Coronavirus: Hamilton public schools report 2 new COVID-19 cases, 34 unresolved cases

Both of Hamilton’s public school boards report a single COVID-19 case among students on Tuesday.
The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says its new case is at Orchard Park Secondary School in Stoney Creek and involves a student who was last in the building on Oct. 28.
Hamilton Public Health (HPH) says the risk of spread is low since the person involved had no close contact with the student body. It’s Orchard Park’s second coronavirus case involving a student in as many days, reporting a case on Monday that public health also classified as low risk to the community.
Other recent cases with the board include another Stoney Creek school, Winona Elementary, and one on the mountain, James MacDonald Elementary.
The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board’s (HWCDSB) latest case is at St. David Catholic Elementary in the east end involving a student who was also last in the building on Oct. 28.
Hamilton public schools now have a combined 34 unresolved cases and one outbreak at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary on the mountain involving two students with an epidemiological link, according to public health.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 23 cases
- Dundana Elementary: one case
- Dundas Valley Secondary: two cases
- Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary: one case
- Gordon Price Elementary: one case
- Helen Detwiler Elementary: one case
- Highview Elementary: three cases
- James MacDonald Elementary: one case
- Lake Avenue Elementary: one case
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case
- Orchard Park Secondary: two cases
- Ray Lewis Elementary: one case
- Ridgemount Elementary: one case
- Saltfleet District High: one case
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases
- Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases
- Winona Elementary: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 11 cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: two cases
- Cathedral HS: one case
- St. Charles: one case
- St. David Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case
- St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: two cases
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Thomas More: two cases
Hamilton has six active cases in child-care centres at:
- Annunciation of Our Lord Before and After School Program: one case
- Le Garderie Petit Navire – Cumberland Avenue: two cases
- YMCA SACC – Chedoke: one case
- YMCA SACC – Highview: one case
- YMCA SACC – Norwood Park: one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported eight on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 44 unresolved cases as of Nov. 4 with three schools reporting three or more cases.
Halton District School Board (HDSB) — 20 cases
Burlington — six cases
- Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary: two cases
- Gary Allan High: one case
- King’s Road Public: one probable case
- M.M. Robinson High: one case
- Mohawk Gardens Public: one case
Halton Hills — one case
- Georgetown District High: one probable case
Milton — three cases
- Craig Kielburger Secondary: one case
- Escarpment View Public: one case
- Sam Sherratt Public: one case
Oakville — 10 cases
- Abbey Park High: one case
- Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases
- Emily Carr Public: one case, one probable
- Falgarwood Public: one case
- Garth Webb Secondary: three cases
- Joshua Creek Public: one case
Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) — 24 cases
Burlington — seven cases
- Assumption Catholic Secondary: two cases
- Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Paul Catholic Elementary: three cases
Milton — four cases
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Benedict Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Peter Catholic Elementary: two cases
Oakville — 13 cases
- Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases
- St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: five cases
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case
Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:
- Learning Blocks Montessori (Milton): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village (Oakville): one case
- Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case
- Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
- YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case
Read more: Coronavirus — Ontario classifies municipalities in new, more targeted COVID-19 category system
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara public schools are reporting only three total cases among the two school boards in the region. There are no outbreaks in the region and no cases in St. Catharines or Niagara Falls.
District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) — no cases
Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) — three cases
Port Colborne — one case
- Lakeshore Catholic High: one case
Welland — one case
- Notre Dame College: one case
- St. Andrew Catholic Elementary: one case
Niagara region has no active cases in child-care centres.
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University has had four coronavirus cases, with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.
The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Niagara College has reported five COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Sunday with a student on the Welland campus who was last in the building on Oct. 24.
Niagara has no unresolved coronavirus cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4.
Cases in Brant and Haldimand County schools and daycares
The Grand Erie District School Board reported another positive COVID-19 case on Monday involving a student at a Brantford elementary school. Officials with Ryerson Heights Elementary say that person is at home self-isolating with family members. Public health says other close contacts have not yet been identified. The school says the student had been on location in recent times.
The region is dealing with nine total cases among the two school boards.
Grand Erie District School Board – six cases
- Dunnville Secondary (Dunnville): one case
- Hagersville Secondary (Hagersville): one case
- McKinnon Park Secondary (Caledonia): two cases
- River Heights Elementary (Caledonia): one case
- Ryerson Heights Elementary (Brantford): one case
Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board – three cases
- Assumption College (Brantford): one case
- St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary (Brantford): one case
- St. Stephen’s Catholic Elementary (Cayuga): one case
Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 4
