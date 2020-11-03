B.C.’s seniors advocate calling on province to open up long-term care visitations

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s advocate for seniors is calling on the province to improve access that people in long-term care and assisted living have to their loved ones.

Isobel Mackenzie says she originally supported the province’s move to lock down long-term care (LTC) facilities for visits, but never expected the restrictions to be in place for nine months.

The Seniors Advocate released findings on Tuesday of a survey including thousands of British Columbians in long-term care or with loved ones in care.

Mackenzie is suggesting the province allow all long-term care residents to designate an essential care partner and allow social visitors.

In June, the province announced some relaxation of visitation rules, including only one loved one or family member allowed to visit a long-term care resident.

“We can take this experience and recalibrate existing policies and practices to better meet the needs of those family members who serve as care partners and to provide the opportunity for additional family members to spend time with their loved ones,” Mackenzie wrote in the report.

“Residents have told us that contracting COVID-19 is not their biggest fear. We need to listen to and respect their voices. Residents have not surrendered their right of agency because they live in (long-term care or assisted living).”

The Office of the Seniors Advocate says the issue of visitation during the pandemic has been the single largest issue dealt with by the office in its history.

Many of the stories detail the negative impact of limited visits or no visits, with some residents and their family members expressing more fear about loneliness than contracting COVID-19.

The report highlights that when COVID-19 first struck care homes, provincial health and the provincial government acted swiftly, bringing in a number of prevention measures that have seen B.C. perform relatively well in managing COVID-19 in long-term care and assisted living (AL).

“The Provincial Health Officer and the Government of B.C. have my profound gratitude for their quick and comprehensive actions at the beginning of this pandemic,” Mackenzie said in the report.

“Many lives were undoubtedly saved. However, residents and family members now recognize the pandemic will continue for many more months, and the survey makes it clear they are asking for more time with their loved ones.”

The recommendations in the report also include determining the number of visitors allowed by balancing the risk of COVID-19 with the risk to a resident’s health from the long-term family separations. Mackenzie is also calling for the creation of a provincial association of long-term care and assisted living resident and family councils.

The survey found some family members are able to visit frequently and in the privacy of the residents’ rooms. But most family members are more heavily restricted. Some residents only have one person that visited them prior to the pandemic and some residents have no visitors as family members live far away or are not involved in the residents’ lives.

“The large majority of respondents – both residents and families – reported that the current visitor restrictions are not working for them and some referred to them as inhumane,” Mackenzie said.

“They want to be able to visit in their own rooms, they want to be able to touch their loved ones. Many expressed interest in expanding the visits to more than one person.”