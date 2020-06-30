Coronavirus: B.C. expected to announce rules on visiting long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The province is expected to announce new rules on Tuesday to allow people to visit their loved ones in long-term care homes for the first time in months since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Long-term care homes have been closed to non-essential visits since mid-March when an outbreak was declared at North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre, which became the centre of B.C.’s first major COVID-19 outbreak as 20 residents fatally contracted the virus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that resuming non-essential visits will depend on the availability of staff and personal protective equipment.

On Monday, health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past three days and no new deaths.

There are 2,904 confirmed cases of the disease in the province. Of those, 2,577 patients have fully recovered, or about 89 per cent.

B.C. now has just 153 active cases. Eighteen patients are in hospital, with five of them in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 174. -with files from Jon Azpiri