Staff member at Gladys McDonald School in Regina tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Gladys McDonald School in Regina has contracted the coronavirus.

Regina Public Schools (RPS) said it was informed Monday of the COVID-19 diagnosis by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Families in the affected classroom have been contacted by the school division and students are staying home.

They will learn remotely until Nov. 13, RPS said in a statement, adding that the school remains open.

RPS said the health authority will contact any school family and staff member who may have been in close contact with the affected individual.

Additional close contacts at the school will be contacted directly by public health, RPS said.

A close contact is an individual who has been within two metres (six feet) of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes.

The school division said if any staff, students or school family members show any COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay at home and contact HealthLine 811.

