Manitoba Premier to hold press conference on Help Next Door site

Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on a provincial website designed to link Manitobans with neighbours needing a little extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic at a media briefing Tuesday.

The online portal, called helpnextdoormb.ca was created to connect those who want help with those who are able to help, Pallister said when the site went live back in March.

A media invite to Pallister’s Tuesday morning press conference says he will make a call out for volunteers at the event.

Provincial health officials announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five deaths from the virus Monday. The news followed a weekend with 661 cases and 10 deaths.

The cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 6,034 as of Monday. Since March 80 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

Winnipeg moved into the red zone on Manitoba’s pandemic response scale on Monday and the rest of the province was elevated to orange.

That means newly tightened restrictions have forced the closure of restaurants and bars in the capital city except for takeout and delivery. Other measures include limiting capacity at most retail stores to 25 per cent and suspending sports and recreation programming.

In the rest of the province, restaurants, bars and stores are limited to half capacity. Public gatherings across the province are capped at five people _ a restriction that was recently implemented in the Winnipeg region only. The orders will be in place for at least two weeks.

When the Help Next Door MB website was announced March 23 the province had 20 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

After going the summer with few or no new cases Manitoba — and Winnipeg particular — has seen a significant increase in recent months with deadly outbreaks in care homes and a deluge of community spread.

There have been 1,926 new infections and 25 deaths in the last week alone.

–With files from The Canadian Press

