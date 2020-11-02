Manitoba to update daily COVID-19 numbers after deadly weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will update the media Monday about the latest COVID-19 numbers after a deadly weekend that saw 10 people succumb to the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial health officer and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, will speak at 12:30 p.m. Global Winnipeg will livestream the press conference here.

As of Monday morning, the province had a total of 75 deaths, with 3,255 active cases and 2,704 recovered. The reported active case number is higher than the actual active case number, due to a backlog in contact tracing.

Premier Brian Pallister spoke with media Monday about the new restrictions implemented Monday and said it was a “tremendously difficult” weekend for those who lost loved ones.

“We are doing everything we can to help halt the spread of this virus.” Tweet This

Pallister said that while the government has “taken action” to fight the virus, it’s up to Manitobans to help each other as well.

“I’m going to ask Manitobans for some help right now,” he said, pointing to Dr. Teresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

“She said last week the most significant thing Canadians can do … was to reduce their personal contacts by half.

“Here in Manitoba, I believe we need to reduce it more than that. At least 75 per cent.” Tweet This

He added that wait times to book appointments online are less than a minute, and that more than 10,000 Manitobans have booked testing appointments since Oct. 26.

Sunday’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 8.9 per cent and 312 new cases of the virus were identified as of 9:30 a.m., which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 6,034.

The test positivity rate in Winnipeg was 9.9 per cent.

Sunday, local doctors began urging the provincial government to move Manitoba to a full lockdown to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and protect the health-care system.

“I consider this a grave situation,” said Dr. Kelly MacDonald, chair of the Infectious Diseases program for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and infectious disease expert at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

“We need to implement very major strategies that have a blanketing approach,” Dr. MacDonald said.

“It’s like when you have a forest fire, you have to throw a blanket down or water bombers to completely control it, not just little spot effects.”

On Monday, the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region moved to the “critical” red level on the province’s pandemic response system, but Dr. MacDonald said it doesn’t go far enough.

“We need a complete shutdown to control it,” she said.

-With files from Brittany Greenslade and Amber MacGuckin

