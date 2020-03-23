Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans on latest

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 2:44 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 2:53 pm
Premier Brian Pallister will update Manitobans on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 2 p.m.

Premier Brian Pallister will hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

Global News will livestream the presser here.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Manitoba cases remains at 20 after one more case, one case removed

Manitoba health officials said Monday the province has 20 cases of probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province declared a state of emergency late last week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirus
