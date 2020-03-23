Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Monday update from Manitoba Health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:44 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Manitoba health officials will hold their daily coronavirus update from the Manitoba Legislative building Monday at 11 a.m.

Reporters are no longer allowed at the press conference, only a single pool camera. Reporters will be asking questions via phone.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

READ MORE: Why Manitoba isn’t doing widespread coronavirus testing right now

Manitoba currently has 20 cases of COVID-19. All have been transmitted via international and domestic travel.

One person has been hospitalized.

Manitoba declared a state of emergency last week.

