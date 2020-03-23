Coronavirus: Monday update from Manitoba Health officials

Manitoba health officials will hold their daily coronavirus update from the Manitoba Legislative building Monday at 11 a.m.
Reporters are no longer allowed at the press conference, only a single pool camera. Reporters will be asking questions via phone.
Global News will livestream the press conference here.
Manitoba currently has 20 cases of COVID-19. All have been transmitted via international and domestic travel.
One person has been hospitalized.
Manitoba declared a state of emergency last week.View link »
