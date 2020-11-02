Vigil held for Suzanne Clermont, victim in Quebec City Halloween rampage

Send this page to someone via email

A vigil was held in Quebec City Monday night to honour the memory of one of the victims of the tragic Halloween attack.

People gathered in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Old Quebec, bringing flowers and lightning candles.

Speaking on the phone, Clermont’s partner of 17 years delivered a message for those who came to pay their respects.

“I wish you to make the most of the people you love while they are in this world because life is fragile and from one moment to the next, everything can change,” Clermont’s partner said.

“Suzanne, I love you.”

Clermont was one of two people killed by a man armed with a katana-style sword on Saturday.

The 61-year-old hairdresser had stepped outside her home on Des Ramparts street and came face-to-face with the assailant, who has been identified as Carl Girouard.

François Duchesne, 56, was the other victim. Five other people were also injured and are recovering in hospital.

According to police, the murder suspect was dressed in medieval attire when he went on the rampage.

After a nearly three-hour manhunt on the narrow streets of Old Quebec, he was arrested by police.

Girouard has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

— With files from The Canadian Press

