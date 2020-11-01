Menu

Crime

A timeline of the deadly Halloween night stabbing in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2020 12:17 pm
Click to play video 'Quebec City police say suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in overnight stabbings' Quebec City police say suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in overnight stabbings
Quebec City police say suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in overnight stabbings

QUEBEC — A timeline of major events in the Halloween-night stabbing in Quebec City. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Oct. 31, 10:28 p.m.: Police are called to a scene around the Chateau Frontenac hotel after receiving reports of an alleged stabbing carried out by a man dressed in “medieval” garb brandishing a katana-like sword.

11:58 p.m.: Quebec City police issue a tweet asking the city’s residents to stay indoors as they search for the suspect in the Parliament Hill area of the city.

Nov. 1, after midnight: Police search for the suspect on foot. Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area where the attacks occurred, says police K-9 units searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

READ MORE: Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings: police

Shortly before 1:00 a.m.: A suspect is apprehended by police near the Old Port. Seven victims are found, two of which died. The other five victims were injured but are expected to survive.

4:20 a.m.: Police inform the public via Twitter that the situation is under control. Initial information indicates the suspect’s motives are likely personal in nature.

7:36 a.m.: Quebec Premier François Legault issues a tweet saying the provincial capital is “waking up after a night of horror.” “I don’t have the words to describe such a tragedy,” he says. Legault offers condolences to the victims’ relatives.

8:43 a.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offers condolences on Twitter. “My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City.”

9:30 a.m.: Quebec City police hold a press conference and announce that a 24-year-old suspect living outside the Quebec City area is currently in custody. Chief Robert Pigeon says the investigation is ongoing, but describes the attack as personally motivated rather than an act of terrorism.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
