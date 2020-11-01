Suspect in custody after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City stabbings: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Quebec City say two people are dead and five others have been injured in a stabbing rampage in the provincial capital.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday morning, the chief of the Quebec City police department Robert Pigeon, said a 24-year-old man was arrested just before 1 a.m. ET.

According to Pigeon, police do not believe the suspect to be a member of the terrorist group.

He said it appears the man acted on “personal motivations.”

Pigeon said the attack was premeditated but the victims appeared to have been chosen at random.

According to Pigeon, the suspect is in custody and is expected to appear in court via video conference on Sunday.

Police said earlier that the five injured victims were in hospital but their lives did not appear to be in danger. They did not offer any more specific information about their conditions.

Pigeon said all the victims are local. Two are French nationals who live in the city.

Spokesman Etienne Doyon also declined to offer any information about the two people who were killed, saying only that “Our thoughts are with the family of the people who died today.”

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack. And Doyon said he could not immediately confirm if the suspect was known to police, or whether more than one person may have been involved in the attack.

“Nothing is impossible,” he said. “But for now, we’re happy to have arrested a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.”

2:15 Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into shooting of 1 police officer, 4 civilians Quebec’s independent investigation bureau looking into shooting of 1 police officer, 4 civilians

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a sword who they said had left “multiple victims.”

Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the national assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area, said police K-9 units had searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

“It was really erratic, very abnormal for the neighbourhood,” he said.

“It’s a full moon, it’s October 31st. It’s Halloween, and it’s a lockdown weekend. No one should be out on the streets,” Godoy said. “And I’m in an extremely quiet neighbourhood because there are no tourists nowadays.”

Police had asked area residents to remain indoors as they continued their investigation.

Quebec’s Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault said she is “devastated,” but added that she was relieved to hear a suspect is in custody.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Quebec Premier François Legault offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Le Québec se réveille après une nuit d’horreur. Les mots me manquent pour décrire une telle tragédie. J’offre toutes mes condoléances aux proches des victimes. La vice-première ministre @GGuilbaultCAQ fera le point avec le maire Labeaume et le chef du @SPVQ_police à 9h30 ce matin — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 1, 2020

“Quebec is waking up after a night of horror,” he wrote in French. “Words fail to describe such a tragedy.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his “heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City.”

My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City. I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2020

“I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured,” he wrote on Twitter. “We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you.”

Trudeau also thanked first responders for their “critical work.”

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne called the news “terrible.”

Terrible news from #Quebec city this morning. There are no words to express my sadness. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) November 1, 2020

“There are no words to express my sadness,” he wrote in a tweet. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

–With files from Global News