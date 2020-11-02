Nova Scotia SPCA seeks urgent help after rescuing 72 cats from two hoarding situations

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it needs urgent help in funding medical treatments for cats after 72 were seized and rescued.

The majority of the cats were rescued from two hoarding situations in Pictou County and Cape Breton.

The group says many of the cats are sick and injured due to poor conditions they were living in.

“Many suffer from painful eye damage, severe infections and deadly diseases,” says a release.

SPCA says medical treatment for these cats could exceed $58,000. “The no-kill organization is inviting animal-lovers who want to help to make a donation,” it says.

Sandra Flemming, the provincial director of animal care at the N.S. SPCA, said in the release that animal hoarding is a complex issue.

“It can start with innocent intentions but as the number of pets multiply they may not be given adequate care,” Flemming said.

“Many caregivers are embarrassed to ask for support or unaware of what resources exist to help them.”

Now, Nova Scotia’s SPCA shelters are overwhelmed with the large number of injured and sick cats.

The Pictou County SPCA does not have isolation rooms large enough to treat and protect cats from potential infections, said the release.

The rescued cats were transferred to other SPCA shelters across the province to be closely monitored.

“The cats require intense rehabilitation and are not entertaining adoption interest or visitors,” said the release.

The group says once they are cleared medically, they will be posted on the SPCA adoption website.

