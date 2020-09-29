Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amherst man sentenced after SPCA found dog in distress and ‘soaked in urine’

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 3:04 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia SPCA launches contact-less drive-thru pet pantry' Nova Scotia SPCA launches contact-less drive-thru pet pantry
We find out more details about the launch of a contact-less drive-thru pet pantry from the Nova Scotia SPCA in conjunction with PetSmart Charities. The one-day event happens Monday June 22 to help pet owners who’ve been financially affected by COVID-19 feed their pets.

Nova Scotia SPCA say an Amherst man has been sentenced for animal cruelty after his dog was found thin, unable to walk and in distress.

The SPCA received a complaint about 63-year-old Reginald Evans on Oct. 17, 2019, saying the dog was in poor condition.

The same day, SPCA officers responded to the call and seized a small dog they found in distress.

“The dog was found in thin condition and soaked in urine,” said the N.S. SPCA Chief Provincial Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg, in a news release.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘The dogs were heavily covered in urine’: Halifax woman sentenced for animal cruelty

Due to the dog’s poor condition, the veterinarian recommended to humanly euthanize the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was determined… prolonging the dog’s life would further its suffering,” Landsburg said.

Read more: Bilbo Waggins finds forever home after lengthy recovery: NS SPCA

Evans was convicted for failing to provide adequate medical attention, under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia, on Sept. 21, 2020.

He has been given a five-year prohibition on owning any animals, and a $150 fine to be paid before March.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaAnimal CrueltyAnimal Protection ActNova Scotia SPCAAmherstNS SPCADog AbuseJo-Anne LandsburgReginald Evans
Flyers
More weekly flyers