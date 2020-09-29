Amherst man sentenced after SPCA found dog in distress and ‘soaked in urine’

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia SPCA say an Amherst man has been sentenced for animal cruelty after his dog was found thin, unable to walk and in distress.

The SPCA received a complaint about 63-year-old Reginald Evans on Oct. 17, 2019, saying the dog was in poor condition.

The same day, SPCA officers responded to the call and seized a small dog they found in distress.

“The dog was found in thin condition and soaked in urine,” said the N.S. SPCA Chief Provincial Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg, in a news release.

Due to the dog’s poor condition, the veterinarian recommended to humanly euthanize the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was determined… prolonging the dog’s life would further its suffering,” Landsburg said.

Evans was convicted for failing to provide adequate medical attention, under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia, on Sept. 21, 2020.

He has been given a five-year prohibition on owning any animals, and a $150 fine to be paid before March.