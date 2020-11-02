Menu

Politics

Patty Cuttell confirmed as councillor of Halifax’s District 11 after judicial recount

By Alexander Quon & Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 5:32 pm
Patty Cuttell, executive director of the North End Business Association speaks with reporters in Halifax on Aug. 13, 2020.
Patty Cuttell, executive director of the North End Business Association speaks with reporters in Halifax on Aug. 13, 2020. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

A judicial recount has confirmed that Patty Cuttell won the municipal election for District 11 in Halifax.

On Oct. 18, it was reported that Cuttell defeated Bruce Holland for the seat by just 28 votes. Holland called for the judicial recount.

Once a judicial recount was ordered last week, Cuttell was informed she would miss the HRM council swearing-in ceremony, which was held last Thursday.

Read more: Swearing-in for Halifax Regional Municipality councillor delayed due to vote recount

Monday’s recount results stated Cuttell defeated Holland by 27 votes. There were 12 candidates in total for District 11.

Cuttell took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate the others.

“I fully respect Bruce Holland’s decision to request the recount, it was a very close finish and as he communicated earlier, he felt he owed it to his team and supporters to do this and I understand that,” she tweeted.

Cuttell is one of eight women elected to HRM council that achieved gender parity this year for the first time.

With Spryﬁeld, Sambro Loop and Prospect Road in her district, Cuttell said last week there’s already work that needs to be done.

Cuttell’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 10 — the same day as the new council’s first scheduled meeting.

Click to play video 'Gender parity achieved at Halifax city hall during unprecedented election' Gender parity achieved at Halifax city hall during unprecedented election
Gender parity achieved at Halifax city hall during unprecedented election
