Nova Scotia Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Halifax Fit4Less gym

Nova Scotia Pubic Health is warning of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a gym on Dresden Row in Halifax.
Health officials say an exposure may have occurred at Fit4Less on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a news release.
The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 9.
Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.
In addition, two or more of the following symptoms:
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- shortness of breath
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 15 cases remain active in the province.
The source of three recent cases remains under investigation.View link »
