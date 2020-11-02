Menu

Health

Nova Scotia Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Halifax Fit4Less gym

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 3:31 pm
Taz Dhaliwal/ Global News

Nova Scotia Pubic Health is warning of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a gym on Dresden Row in Halifax.

Health officials say an exposure may have occurred at Fit4Less on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a news release.

Read more: Two new COVID-19 cases in N.S. on Monday, 3 cases under investigation

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 9.

Trending Stories

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 15 cases remain active in the province.

The source of three recent cases remains under investigation.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxPandemicPublic healthatlantic bubbleGymCOVID-19 Exposurecommunity spreadFit4lessHalifax gym
