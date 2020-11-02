Nova Scotia Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Halifax Fit4Less gym

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia Pubic Health is warning of a potential exposure to the coronavirus at a gym on Dresden Row in Halifax.

Health officials say an exposure may have occurred at Fit4Less on Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a news release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 9.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

1:52 Severity of next COVID-19 wave depends on public Severity of next COVID-19 wave depends on public

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 15 cases remain active in the province.

The source of three recent cases remains under investigation.