1st new COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region since August

Waterloo Public Health announced the first COVID-19-related death in the region in more than two months on Sunday.

The agency did not provide any further details of the first COVID-19-related death announced in Waterloo Region since Aug. 22.

The death, which is not related to an outbreak, is the 121st in the area since March.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 20 new positive tests for the coronavirus raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 121.

There have now been 60 new cases announced in the area over the past three days.

Another 11 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,295.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Conestoga-Doon Campus Child Care Centre after one positive test was recorded.

An outbreak was also announced on Saturday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.

This is the second outbreak announced involving a Catholic school in the region as one was also announced involving Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener on Thursday.

There are two other active outbreaks remaining in Waterloo Region including one involving a manufacturing facility and one connected to the utilities sector.

Ontario reported 977 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 76,707.

It’s a slight decrease in the number of cases compared to Saturday, when 1,015 were reported.

“Locally, there are 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,145.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca