Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

1st new COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region since August

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Mission to flatten Canada’s COVID-19 curve again' Mission to flatten Canada’s COVID-19 curve again
Mission to flatten Canada's COVID-19 curve again

Waterloo Public Health announced the first COVID-19-related death in the region in more than two months on Sunday.

The agency did not provide any further details of the first COVID-19-related death announced in Waterloo Region since Aug. 22.

Read more: Ontario reports 977 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

The death, which is not related to an outbreak, is the 121st in the area since March.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 20 new positive tests for the coronavirus raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 121.

Click to play video 'Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb' Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb
Restaurant owners push to remain open as COVID-19 cases climb

There have now been 60 new cases announced in the area over the past three days.

Another 11 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,295.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Conestoga-Doon Campus Child Care Centre after one positive test was recorded.

Read more: Demand for flu shot up 500% at Ontario pharmacies compared to 2019

An outbreak was also announced on Saturday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.

This is the second outbreak announced involving a Catholic school in the region as one was also announced involving Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener on Thursday.

There are two other active outbreaks remaining in Waterloo Region including one involving a manufacturing facility and one connected to the utilities sector.

Ontario reported 977 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 76,707.

Read more: Canada is nowhere near herd immunity to the novel coronavirus as second wave surges: Tam

It’s a slight decrease in the number of cases compared to Saturday, when 1,015 were reported.

“Locally, there are 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,145.

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthKitchener COVID-19Ontario. NewsCambridge CoronavirusWaterloo COVID-19 deathWaterloo coronavirus death
