Ontario reports 977 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Ontario reported 977 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 76,707.

It’s a slight decrease in the number of new cases compared to Saturday when 1,015 new cases were reported.

“Locally, there are 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 864 more resolved cases and over 37,100 tests completed.”

Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,145.

— More to come

