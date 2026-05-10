Collision leaves motorcycle hanging from traffic light in Delta, B.C.

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A motorcycle rider is in hospital in Delta, B.C., following a collision with another vehicle that left his bike hanging from a traffic light.

The collision happened on Saturday in the 7100 block of Scott Road. Delta police said the call came in just before 3 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

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According to police, Scott Road was closed between 72nd Avenue and 70th Avenue as emergency crews worked to remove the vehicles and debris from the roadway.