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1 comment

  1. Anon
    May 10, 2026 at 11:16 am

    If you’re gonna f#ck up, might as well f#ck up in a way that leaves people wondering how.

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Collision leaves motorcycle hanging from traffic light in Delta, B.C.

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 10, 2026 10:29 am
1 min read
A motorcycle hangs from a streetlight in Delta, B.C. on Saturday, May 9, 2026 following a collision with another vehicle. View image in full screen
A motorcycle hangs from a streetlight in Delta, B.C. on Saturday, May 9, 2026 following a collision with another vehicle. Global News
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A motorcycle rider is in hospital in Delta, B.C., following a collision with another vehicle that left his bike hanging from a traffic light.

The collision happened on Saturday in the 7100 block of Scott Road. Delta police said the call came in just before 3 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

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According to police, Scott Road was closed between 72nd Avenue and 70th Avenue as emergency crews worked to remove the vehicles and debris from the roadway.

A motorcycle hangs on a streetlight in Delta, B.C. on Saturday, May 9, 2026 after it was involved in a collision. View image in full screen
A motorcycle hangs on a streetlight in Delta, B.C. on Saturday, May 9, 2026 after it was involved in a collision. Global News

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