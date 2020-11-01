Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 1

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 1:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto businesses say provincial data proves they were unfairly targeted' Coronavirus: Toronto businesses say provincial data proves they were unfairly targeted
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 30) Following Ontario government data showing outbreak sources, representatives from the gym and restaurant industry in Toronto say they were unfairly targeted by provincial restrictions. With the 28-day period almost over, they’re demanding transparency and changes. Matthew Bingley reports.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 977 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

  • 279 were from Toronto
  • 238 were from Peel Region
  • 113 were from York Region
  • 16 were from Halton Region
  • 31 were from Durham Region

Ford hopes OHL can resume with physical contact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is leaving the door open for bodychecking to remain in the Ontario Hockey League for the upcoming season.

Ford tweeted Saturday night that he is working on a return to play plan with the OHL that would involve physical contact. He acknowledged that the plan would need to be approved by health experts.

Read more: Doug Ford says he hopes Ontario Hockey League can return with bodychecking

Ontario reports 977 cases, 9 deaths

Trending Stories

Ontario reported 977 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 76,707.

It’s a slight decrease in the number of new cases compared to Saturday when 1,015 were reported.

Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,145.

Meanwhile, 65,581 cases are considered resolved, which is around 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 350 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 30), with 72 in intensive care (down by one) and 46 on ventilators (down by eight).

Read more: Ontario reports 977 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 5 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,955 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by five. There are currently 74 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by two.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Restaurants in Ontario hotspots push to reopen indoor dining after COVID-19 data released' Coronavirus: Restaurants in Ontario hotspots push to reopen indoor dining after COVID-19 data released
Coronavirus: Restaurants in Ontario hotspots push to reopen indoor dining after COVID-19 data released

— With files from The Canadian Press

