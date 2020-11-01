Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 977 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

279 were from Toronto

238 were from Peel Region

113 were from York Region

16 were from Halton Region

31 were from Durham Region

Ford hopes OHL can resume with physical contact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is leaving the door open for bodychecking to remain in the Ontario Hockey League for the upcoming season.

Ford tweeted Saturday night that he is working on a return to play plan with the OHL that would involve physical contact. He acknowledged that the plan would need to be approved by health experts.

We are engaging with the @OHLHockey to create a safe return to play plan, which will need to be approved by health experts. To date no decisions have been made. I would like to see the OHL return as normal as possible with body checking. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 1, 2020

Ontario reports 977 cases, 9 deaths

Ontario reported 977 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 76,707.

It’s a slight decrease in the number of new cases compared to Saturday when 1,015 were reported.

Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,145.

Meanwhile, 65,581 cases are considered resolved, which is around 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 350 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 30), with 72 in intensive care (down by one) and 46 on ventilators (down by eight).

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 5 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,955 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by five. There are currently 74 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by two.

