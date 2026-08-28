Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Critical care workers create unforgettable night for KHSC patient

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 9:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Critical care workers create unforgettable night for KHSC patient'
Critical care workers create unforgettable night for KHSC patient
A group of local critical care workers went the extra mile for a patient. Months of planning and preparation came together on Tuesday. Giving a long-time Kingston health sciences center patient a night she won't soon forget.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bryan Adams’ iconic lyrics from Summer of 69 took on a whole new meaning for one Kingston Health Sciences Centre patient Tuesday night after spending almost three years in critical care.

Music has long been a way to bring joy to Susan, whose last name wasn’t provided due to confidentiality reasons, at KHSC, so when her patient care assistant, Cheri Atkinson, learned Susan’s favourite music artist, Bryan Adams, was coming to Kingston, she started asking a big question, could they get Susan to the show?

“So I got to work,” Atkinson said. “I went to my boss … and said, how can we make this happen, is it even possible.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After months of planning and preparation — and tickets provided by Bergeron Clifford injury lawyers — the answer was yes. On Tuesday, Susan attended her first-ever concert. For her care team, making that happen was part of something bigger.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we’re taking care of the whole person, you want to look at the person for who they are as a human,” said registered nurse Sierra Dobbie. “And that’s their likes, their dislikes, their preferences and making sure that you’re keeping that in mind when you’re taking care of them.”

Months of physio and preparation helped Susan build the strength and stamina to enjoy the night. But then came an unexpected moment where she got to meet Bryan Adams face to face, adding an extra element to a memory neither Susan nor her care team will ever forget.

“It was really beautiful,” said respiratory therapist Colleen Laflamne. “She was so stunned, so surprised and so happy, and it was really great to see the big smile on her face.”

 

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices