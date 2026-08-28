Critical care workers create unforgettable night for KHSC patient

Bryan Adams’ iconic lyrics from Summer of 69 took on a whole new meaning for one Kingston Health Sciences Centre patient Tuesday night after spending almost three years in critical care.

Music has long been a way to bring joy to Susan, whose last name wasn’t provided due to confidentiality reasons, at KHSC, so when her patient care assistant, Cheri Atkinson, learned Susan’s favourite music artist, Bryan Adams, was coming to Kingston, she started asking a big question, could they get Susan to the show?

“So I got to work,” Atkinson said. “I went to my boss … and said, how can we make this happen, is it even possible.”

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After months of planning and preparation — and tickets provided by Bergeron Clifford injury lawyers — the answer was yes. On Tuesday, Susan attended her first-ever concert. For her care team, making that happen was part of something bigger.

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“When we’re taking care of the whole person, you want to look at the person for who they are as a human,” said registered nurse Sierra Dobbie. “And that’s their likes, their dislikes, their preferences and making sure that you’re keeping that in mind when you’re taking care of them.”

Months of physio and preparation helped Susan build the strength and stamina to enjoy the night. But then came an unexpected moment where she got to meet Bryan Adams face to face, adding an extra element to a memory neither Susan nor her care team will ever forget.

“It was really beautiful,” said respiratory therapist Colleen Laflamne. “She was so stunned, so surprised and so happy, and it was really great to see the big smile on her face.”