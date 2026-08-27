B.C. officials urge kids to return to school with up-to-date vaccines

As the majority of B.C.’s children prepare to head back to school next month, the provincial government is urging parents and caregivers to make sure their children’s immunization records are up-to-date.

“Unfortunately, there is a great deal of misinformation about vaccines,” Health Minister Ravi Kahlon said.

“Too many bad actors use social media to get clicks from spreading lies that prey on the good intentions of parents and guardians,” Kahlon said. “In the United States, the administration is spreading misinformation that helps the spread of deadly viruses like measles. Due to these falsehoods, childhood vaccinations are decreasing and rates of measles are increasing. Sadly, children bear the consequences.”

Kahlon said that in 2023, there were 59 cases of measles, but this year, they have already recorded more than 2,500 cases.

“That is not only terrible for the U.S., but it’s a risk we need to be prepared for here,” he added.

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“To combat misinformation, elected officials of all political backgrounds have a responsibility to speak clearly about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines to support the health and well-being of B.C.’s children,” Kahlon said. “Here in B.C., we’re following the guidance of our public health officials. We follow the evidence and science that tells us that vaccines are safe and help keep children healthy at multiple stages of their development.”

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Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said it is not too late to make sure children’s vaccinations are up-to-date.

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During this busy and exciting time of figuring out schedules and school supplies, now is the time to ensure your child is protected against illnesses, including measles, mumps and rubella, polio, pertussis (whooping cough), meningitis and chickenpox,” she said in a release.

“It’s fast and easy to check your child’s immunization records and book an appointment to fill in the gaps on any vaccinations, including the measles vaccine. That’s particularly important this season as we are still seeing measles transmission in parts of the province and across the country.”

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Anyone can book an appointment at a public health clinic or a doctor’s or nurse practitioner’s office.

“If your child is older and you’re wondering which vaccines they might receive in school clinics, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is routinely offered to all students in Grade 6, and tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and meningitis vaccines in Grade 9,” Henry added.

“These vaccines are available at public health units, community health centres, some doctors’ and nurse-practitioners’ offices and some pharmacies.”