Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Doug Ford says he hopes Ontario Hockey League can return with bodychecking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2020 9:25 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, October 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is leaving the door open for bodychecking to remain in the Ontario Hockey League for the upcoming season.

Ford tweeted Saturday night that he is working on a return to play plan with the OHL that would involve physical contact. He acknowledged that the plan would need to be approved by health experts.

Read more: ‘They’re missing being here’: Guelph Storm ready to return to the ice

This comes one day after Ontario’s minister of sport, Lisa MacLeod, said bodychecking would not be allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic in a speech delivered to the Empire Club of Canada.

The minister says the decision to ban bodychecking came after outbreaks in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, which led to games being postponed and rescheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford says he would like the OHL to return with rules as close to normal as possible.

The QMJHL is the lone league of the three major junior leagues in action. However, eight of the 18 teams aren’t allowed on the ice currently because of Quebec government restrictions.

Trending Stories

The OHL plans to start its shortened season Feb. 4.

The Western Hockey League hopes to get going in early January.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League excited to be back' Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League excited to be back
Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug FordSportsOHLOntario Hockey League
Flyers
More weekly flyers