The Morning Show
October 19 2020 10:37am
08:46

Minor hockey in a COVID-19 2nd wave: What parents need to know

Parenting expert Alyson Schafer and minor hockey coach Nick Sucharski check in with The Morning Show to help parents and kids navigate this year’s not-so-regular minor hockey season.

