Two men charged in 2019 Surrey gas station slaying

Two men have been charged in the killing of a man at a Surrey gas station last year.

Kristijan Coric was gunned down at a Mobil station on Fraser Highway at 188th Street on Sept. 28, 2019.

At the time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team described the attack as a targeted hit, and said video appeared to show a suspect fleeing the scene and getting into another man’s car.

In his haste to escape, one of the suspects was nearly struck by a car as he ran across Fraser Highway.

Police later found a silver sedan on fire near Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street in Burnaby, believed to be the getaway car.

Investigators said Coric was known to police.

Carlos Nathaniel Monteith, 25, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, police said. Trion Demario Castello, 32, has also been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police said they believe other people complicit in the attack may still be at large.

