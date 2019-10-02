RCMP seek dashcam from 2 vehicles that witnessed Surrey gas station shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are hoping to speak to the drivers and occupants of two vehicles who may have encountered the suspect of a fatal shooting in Surrey last weekend.

The targeted shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on Fraser Highway near 68 Avenue, police say. Responding officers found the victim slumped over the wheel of a black Mercedes SUV, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died soon afterward.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday that police believe a black man fled the scene and got into a silver sedan driven by a second black man.

Video released that day shows what police say was the suspect crossing Fraser Highway near the scene of the shooting and then running back the other direction a short time later. During the first crossing, a vehicle waits for the suspect before turning onto the highway.

On Wednesday, IHIT released video stills of both that vehicle, a white SUV, and a white Tesla whose occupants may have also seen the suspect around 6:07 p.m. when the video was taken.

“Two vehicles seen passing the suspect shooter may be holding incredibly valuable information,” Sgt. Frank Jang said in a release.

“All efforts are being made to identify the occupants of the two vehicles and once again, the community is in a position to significantly assist IHIT in advancing a murder investigation.”

Investigators believe both vehicles may have important dashcam video helpful to the investigation.

The drivers and any occupants are asked to contact IHIT immediately by phone or email.

Investigators want to speak with any other potential witnesses or people with dashcam video recorded in two areas:

18600-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey between 5:30 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police later found a silver sedan on fire near Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street in Burnaby, believed to be the same car as that seen driven in another video released by police.

IHIT said that the victim’s identity will not be released until officers can notify his next of kin.

The killing is the latest gang-associated assassination to take place in broad daylight at a busy public location in Surrey within the past two months.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has used it as more reason to fast-track the city’s new municipal police force, prompting a war of words between the mayor and the province over the transition.

— With files from Simon Little