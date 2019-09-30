RCMP release video of suspect vehicle in Surrey gas station slaying

Surrey RCMP is looking for two men linked to a silver sedan in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting at a gas station in Clayton Heights.

It happened around 6 p.m., on Fraser Highway near 68 Avenue, police say. Responding officers found the victim slumped over the wheel of a black Mercedes SUV, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died soon afterward.

#breaking A black Mercedes Benz SUV is covered in a tarp at the Mobil station at Fraser Highway & 188th St. In #Surrey. A witness says she heard shots. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/0p0HUgfBln — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) September 29, 2019

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday that police believe a black man fled the scene and got into a silver sedan driven by a second black man.

IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said that in their haste to escape the scene of the shooting, the suspect was nearly struck by a car.

“What sticks out for us is that this person, our shooter, ran across and actually almost got hit by one of the cars going eastbound” on Fraser Highway, said Jang.

“If you remembered seeing a dark figure, all in black, a black male, running across the street and that stood out to you, we really need to speak to you.”

Police later found a silver sedan on fire near Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street in Burnaby, believed to be the same car.

Investigators want to speak with any potential witnesses or people with dashcam video recorded in two areas.

18600-block of Fraser Highway in Surrey between 5:30 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

IHIT said that the victim’s identity will not be released until officers can notify his next of kin.

The victim was known to police, and investigators said the shooting is believed to be targeted.

The killing is the latest gang-associated assassination to take place in broad daylight at a busy public location in Surrey, police say.

Prominent Hells Angel Suminder Grewal was killed in a South Surrey mall drive-thru in the morning of Aug. 2. Two suspects were quickly arrested and charged.

On Sept. 12, Justin Haevischer — whose brother was convicted for his role in the Surrey Six murders — was killed at a busy Aldergrove McDonald’s.

-With files from Sean Boynton