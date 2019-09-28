One man dead after shooting in Clayton Heights
Surrey RCMP have confirmed a man is dead after a daylight shooting at a Clayton Heights’ gas station.
It happened around 6pm at a shopping centre at 188th and Fraser Hwy.
#breaking A black Mercedes Benz SUV is covered in a tarp at the Mobil station at Fraser Highway & 188th St. In #Surrey. A witness says she heard shots. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/0p0HUgfBln
— Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) September 29, 2019
A heavy police presence remains in the area.
Location of shooting is a busy mall on Fraser Highway in #Claytonheights Witness says lots of people around when she heard the shots. @GlobalBC #surrey pic.twitter.com/H8uLieRujX
— Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) September 29, 2019
The windshield of a Mercedes SUV is also covered by a yellow tarp.
More to come.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.