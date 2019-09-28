clayton heights
September 28, 2019 11:19 pm
Updated: September 28, 2019 11:20 pm

One man dead after shooting in Clayton Heights

By Reporter  Global News

Dozens of police officers remain in the area of 188th and Fraser Hwy

Surrey RCMP have confirmed a man is dead after a daylight shooting at a Clayton Heights’ gas station.

It happened around 6pm at a shopping centre at 188th and Fraser Hwy.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

The windshield of a Mercedes SUV is also covered by a yellow tarp.

More to come.
