One man dead after shooting in Clayton Heights

Surrey RCMP have confirmed a man is dead after a daylight shooting at a Clayton Heights’ gas station.

It happened around 6pm at a shopping centre at 188th and Fraser Hwy.

#breaking A black Mercedes Benz SUV is covered in a tarp at the Mobil station at Fraser Highway & 188th St. In #Surrey. A witness says she heard shots. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/0p0HUgfBln — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) September 29, 2019

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

Location of shooting is a busy mall on Fraser Highway in #Claytonheights Witness says lots of people around when she heard the shots. @GlobalBC #surrey pic.twitter.com/H8uLieRujX — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) September 29, 2019

The windshield of a Mercedes SUV is also covered by a yellow tarp.

More to come.