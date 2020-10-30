19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 2,133

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 19 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday bringing the total number of cases in the region to 2,133.

This pushes the average number of new cases for the past seven days to 12.86.

Nine people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,915.

This pushes the total number of active cases back up to 98, including nine people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus.

Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 171,043 tests conducted in the area which is 2,151 more than Tuesday’s update.

The outbreaks at the Village at University Gates nursing home and the before-and-after care program connected to the Waterloo Region District School Board have been declared over.

This leaves four remaining outbreaks in the area including one at a Catholic elementary school in Kitchener, one connected to a place of worship, one in the energy sector and one at a manufacturing plant.

Ontario reported 896 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 74,715.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 314 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region, 115 in York Region, 92 in Ottawa, 37 in Halton Region and 32 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 30 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,127 as nine more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

