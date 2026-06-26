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Canada

Edmontonians help with Venezuela earthquake relief effort

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 7:24 pm
1 min read
Empanadas made from scratch for people who donate $20 towards Venezuelan earthquake victims. The money raised will be used to buy medical supplies. View image in full screen
Empanadas made from scratch for people who donate $20 towards Venezuelan earthquake victims. The money raised will be used to buy medical supplies. Charles Taylor / Global News Edmonton
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An Edmonton restaurant is pumping out empanadas to help support relief efforts after devastating back-to-back earthquakes hit Venezuela this week.

Sazón Venezuelan Experience owner Esmeralda Leon learned of the news from her mother, who is in Venezuela visiting Leon’s grandmother and extended family.

“It caught us by surprise,” Leon said. “I was devastated when my mom called me and told me that it just had happened, that they had to run outside the home.”

Leon received the good news her family back home were all safe. She knew then she had to do something to help others.

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“Our hearts are still there, so we feel like we have to do something to be able to help, be able to give a part of us back to them,” she said.

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She has been putting her skills as a head chef into action. Every donation of $20 comes with a free beef, chicken, or cheese empanada. Leon said money raised will go towards medical supplies and equipment for victim relief in hospitals.

She hopes to see the greater community in Edmonton help her home away from home in any way they can.

“It can happen anywhere so we are here to support right now, Venezuela,” she said.

Click to play video: 'British expat describes ‘horrendous’ moment dual earthquakes hit Venezuela'
British expat describes ‘horrendous’ moment dual earthquakes hit Venezuela

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