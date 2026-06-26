Edmontonians help with Venezuela earthquake relief effort

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton restaurant is pumping out empanadas to help support relief efforts after devastating back-to-back earthquakes hit Venezuela this week.

Sazón Venezuelan Experience owner Esmeralda Leon learned of the news from her mother, who is in Venezuela visiting Leon’s grandmother and extended family.

“It caught us by surprise,” Leon said. “I was devastated when my mom called me and told me that it just had happened, that they had to run outside the home.”

Leon received the good news her family back home were all safe. She knew then she had to do something to help others.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Our hearts are still there, so we feel like we have to do something to be able to help, be able to give a part of us back to them,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She has been putting her skills as a head chef into action. Every donation of $20 comes with a free beef, chicken, or cheese empanada. Leon said money raised will go towards medical supplies and equipment for victim relief in hospitals.

She hopes to see the greater community in Edmonton help her home away from home in any way they can.

“It can happen anywhere so we are here to support right now, Venezuela,” she said.