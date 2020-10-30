OPP helicopter searches for missing Bradford, Ont., teen last seen almost a week ago

Send this page to someone via email

An OPP helicopter is now taking part in a large-scale search that’s been occurring over the past several days to find a missing Bradford, Ont., teen who was last seen almost a week ago.

Siem Zerezghi, 15, was last captured on surveillance video on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. He was seen moving north in his neighbourhood on Longview Drive in Bradford.

On Friday, South Simcoe Police Sgt. Dave Phillips said search parties are continuing to look over areas they’ve already covered and will continue to move outward from the town in their search.

“We are consulting with experts from across the province,” Phillips said. “We are consulting with anyone and everyone we think can help us bring Siem home today.”

Zerezghi’s parents last saw their son at their home in the Professor Day and Northgate drives area on Friday night, Phillips previously told reporters. They noticed he was missing the following morning and reported his disappearance to police.

On Thursday, Zerezghi’s eldest sister, Ruta, spoke to reporters, pleading for her brother to come home.

“Siem, my brother, we are worried about you,” she said. “We love you and we miss you. Please come home.”

Zerezghi is described to be between five feet eight inches and five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes. At the time of his disappearance, police say Zerezghi was wearing a pair of grey track pants with an orange stripe on them.

Phillips said Zerezghi has attended the local public school system with his siblings. He’s also a gamer who plays Fortnite.

“We’re having great success with members of the digital online community providing tips,” Phillips said Friday.

“We want anyone that has any information to come forward and help us. Tying down what happened Saturday morning is critical for this case.”

Phillips said it’s still unclear as to why Zerezghi left his home.

“We want to know why Siem left, where he was possibly going, maybe where he goes during his day-to-day life,” Phillips said. “Is there a special spot he goes that we don’t know about? Maybe his parents don’t know about that, but if you’re a friend of Siem’s and you know where he goes, please let us know.”

Phillips said people with properties in Bradford are encouraged to check on them and look at any surveillance footage they may have for clues.

Police have launched an evidence portal where the public can upload security camera footage and images that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

