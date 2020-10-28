Large-scale search underway in Bradford, Ont., for missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

A large-scale search is underway to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen at his home in Bradford, Ont., on Friday night.

Siem Zerezghi’s parents noticed he was missing Saturday morning and reported his disappearance to the police, who have been searching for the Bradford teen over the last several days.

“At this point, there’s no indication as to why Siem has gone missing, and we just want to bring him home safe,” South Simcoe police Sgt. Dave Phillips told reporters Wednesday.

“If someone has had some interaction with Siem, we would love to hear about what and why. Siem is not in trouble. We want him back, we want him back safe.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Zerezghi is described to be five feet 11 inches, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.

UPDATE #2 – MISSING YOUTH #BRADFORD PLEASE SHARE: This flyer is being distributed across Bradford. If you would like to provide anonymous info contact Det. Cst. Adam Walther at 905-775-3311 ext 1035 or #CrimeStoppers at 1-800-8477. #FindSiem #missing pic.twitter.com/gSq2GzYFNo — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 28, 2020

Phillips said Zerezghi and his family moved to Bradford about two years ago. The 15-year-old has attended the local public school system with his siblings and possibly plays the game Fortnite.

“We’re delving into what his likes and interests are,” Phillips said. “If there’s a member of the community that interacts with him online, we would like to hear from them.”

Sgt. Phillips said there’s no indication Zerezghi has any access to money or a vehicle and that he left without any electronic devices.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yesterday, we searched properties in the direct vicinity of his house,” Phillips said Wednesday. “We’re going to expand out from the house today.”

UPDATE #1 SEARCH MISSING YOUTH: Acting Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips has the latest from the command post located at Bradford District High School #Bradford. There is a large-scale search today for missing youth Siem Zerezghi. #FindSiem #missing pic.twitter.com/pQfn1buPDR — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 28, 2020

Zerezghi’s home is located in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives. The Georgian Bay Search and Rescue Association is helping South Simcoe officers with a ground search on Wednesday.

“We have our aerial support unit, our drone unit, that will be here doing patrols over certain parcels of property that we need searched as well,” Phillips said.

A large scale search is underway in Bradford as officers search for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday. Marianne Dimain/Global News

“We’ve had officers out on ATVs. They’ll continue searching some of the more rural properties around and in close proximity to his last known whereabouts.”

Story continues below advertisement

South Simcoe police are asking Bradford residents to search their properties.

“If you have kids that attend Bradford High or Fieldcrest public school … maybe your kids know Siem,” Phillips said.

Read more: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Markham home

“Talk to your kids. Ask them, ‘Is there anything you know or anything that can help us?’ The most insignificant thing at this point could tip the scales for us.”

Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“His family loves him and his family want him home and so do we,” Phillips said.

1:46 Toronto police search for woman missing for 28 years Toronto police search for woman missing for 28 years