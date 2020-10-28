Menu

Crime

Large-scale search underway in Bradford, Ont., for missing teen

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Click to play video 'Large-scale search underway for missing Bradford, Ont. teen' Large-scale search underway for missing Bradford, Ont. teen
Siem Zerezghi, a 15-year-old teenager, was last seen Friday near his home at Professor Day and Northgate drives in Bradford. A large-scale search is underway by South Simcoe Police. As Marianne Dimain reports, his family and police are concerned for his safety.

A large-scale search is underway to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen at his home in Bradford, Ont., on Friday night.

Siem Zerezghi’s parents noticed he was missing Saturday morning and reported his disappearance to the police, who have been searching for the Bradford teen over the last several days.

Read more: Police continue search for missing 15-year-old from Bradford, Ont.

“At this point, there’s no indication as to why Siem has gone missing, and we just want to bring him home safe,” South Simcoe police Sgt. Dave Phillips told reporters Wednesday.

“If someone has had some interaction with Siem, we would love to hear about what and why. Siem is not in trouble. We want him back, we want him back safe.”

Zerezghi is described to be five feet 11 inches, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.

Phillips said Zerezghi and his family moved to Bradford about two years ago. The 15-year-old has attended the local public school system with his siblings and possibly plays the game Fortnite.

“We’re delving into what his likes and interests are,” Phillips said. “If there’s a member of the community that interacts with him online, we would like to hear from them.”

Sgt. Phillips said there’s no indication Zerezghi has any access to money or a vehicle and that he left without any electronic devices.

“Yesterday, we searched properties in the direct vicinity of his house,” Phillips said Wednesday. “We’re going to expand out from the house today.”

Zerezghi’s home is located in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives. The Georgian Bay Search and Rescue Association is helping South Simcoe officers with a ground search on Wednesday.

“We have our aerial support unit, our drone unit, that will be here doing patrols over certain parcels of property that we need searched as well,” Phillips said.

A large scale search is underway in Bradford as officers search for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday.
A large scale search is underway in Bradford as officers search for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday. Marianne Dimain/Global News

“We’ve had officers out on ATVs. They’ll continue searching some of the more rural properties around and in close proximity to his last known whereabouts.”

South Simcoe police are asking Bradford residents to search their properties.

“If you have kids that attend Bradford High or Fieldcrest public school … maybe your kids know Siem,” Phillips said.

Read more: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Markham home

“Talk to your kids. Ask them, ‘Is there anything you know or anything that can help us?’ The most insignificant thing at this point could tip the scales for us.”

Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

“His family loves him and his family want him home and so do we,” Phillips said.

