York Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Markham

York Regional Police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in Markham.
Police said they were called to Feeney Lane in the area of Valleymede Drive and Highway 7 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers said the victim’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined and it isn’t currently considered a homicide.
However, investigators have deemed the death suspicious.
There’s no word on the victim’s identity.
