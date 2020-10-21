Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

York Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Markham

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 10:07 pm
Police said they were called to Feeney Lane on Wednesday.
Police said they were called to Feeney Lane on Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in Markham.

Police said they were called to Feeney Lane in the area of Valleymede Drive and Highway 7 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Man in serious condition after being found with stab wounds in North York

Officers said the victim’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined and it isn’t currently considered a homicide.

Trending Stories

However, investigators have deemed the death suspicious.

There’s no word on the victim’s identity.

Click to play video '2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime' 2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime
2 groups believe murder of Toronto mosque volunteer should be investigated as hate crime
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
InvestigationYork Regional PoliceSuspicious DeathDurhamPolice investigationMarkhamYork RegionYork PoliceYork Region Suspicious Death
Flyers
More weekly flyers