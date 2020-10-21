York Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in Markham.

Police said they were called to Feeney Lane in the area of Valleymede Drive and Highway 7 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the victim’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined and it isn’t currently considered a homicide.

However, investigators have deemed the death suspicious.

There’s no word on the victim’s identity.

