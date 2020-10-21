Man in serious condition after being found with stab wounds in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man has serious injuries after he was found with stab wounds in North York on Wednesday.

Police said they were called by a passerby to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, at 5:38 p.m.

Officers said the incident was initially reported as a shooting but it was later discovered that the man had been stabbed.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING:

Chalkfarm Dr + Jane St

* 5:38 pm *

– Man found suffering serious injuries

– Man has collapsed

– Initially reported as a shooting

– Medics o/s

– Working on victim

– Medics advise injuries appear to be stab wounds#GO1999187

^dh pic.twitter.com/6p20yYpZkQ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 21, 2020

