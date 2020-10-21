Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after being found with stab wounds in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said the victim was located in the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive.
Police said the victim was located in the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive. Global News

Officials say a man has serious injuries after he was found with stab wounds in North York on Wednesday.

Police said they were called by a passerby to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, at 5:38 p.m.

Officers said the incident was initially reported as a shooting but it was later discovered that the man had been stabbed.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

