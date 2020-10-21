Man in serious condition after being found with stab wounds in North York

Officials say a man has serious injuries after he was found with stab wounds in North York on Wednesday.
Police said they were called by a passerby to the area of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, at 5:38 p.m.
Officers said the incident was initially reported as a shooting but it was later discovered that the man had been stabbed.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
