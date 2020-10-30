Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau names former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner as new consul general in Boston

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2020 12:01 pm
Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday February 18, 2011.
Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday February 18, 2011. The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sending former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner to represent Canada as the country’s consul general in Boston.

Cuzner was an MP for Cape Breton for nearly 20 years but quit politics before the last federal election in 2019.

READ MORE: Civil liberties group launches legal action against N.B. for greater abortion access

A consulate general is a major diplomatic outpost, subordinate only to the main embassy in a foreign capital.

They’re mostly led by career diplomats but prominent former politicians such as former prime minister Kim Campbell and ex-NDP MP Joe Comartin have been tapped as well.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia tree begins traditional journey to Boston' Nova Scotia tree begins traditional journey to Boston
Nova Scotia tree begins traditional journey to Boston

The Boston consulate general serves Canadians in the northeastern United States and maintains relations with regional figures like state governors and business leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

Cuzner succeeds David Alward, a former premier of New Brunswick.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaPrime Minister Justin TrudeauCape BretonBostonLiberal MP Rodger Cuzner
Flyers
More weekly flyers