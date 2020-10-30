Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Civil liberties group launches legal action against N.B. for greater abortion access

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Clinic 554 still seeing patients with complex care before full closure' Clinic 554 still seeing patients with complex care before full closure
Clinic 554 has shut down most of its service on Sept. 30 and thousands of New Brunswickers are without a family doctor. As Megan Yamoah reports, owner Dr. Adrian Edgar says he is still seeing several of his patients with complex care needs before fully shutting down.

FREDERICTON – A national civil liberties group has filed legal notice in the first stage of a suit against the New Brunswick government for lack of access to abortion.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has sent a letter and statement of claim to the province’s attorney general.

Read more: Civil rights group prepares lawsuit on ‘discriminatory’ N.B. abortion law

Michael Bryant, the group’s executive director, says it wants the province to repeal its regulations on abortion and provide wider access to the procedure.

New Brunswick provides abortions at three hospitals but will not cover the cost of the procedure if it is performed at a private clinic.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Clinic 554 shuts down after months of advocacy efforts for abortion rights' Clinic 554 shuts down after months of advocacy efforts for abortion rights
Clinic 554 shuts down after months of advocacy efforts for abortion rights

Clinic 554 in Fredericton – the former Morgentaler clinic – has said it is closing because the province will not cover non-hospital abortions.

Story continues below advertisement

The letter to the province says New Brunswick’s current law is discriminatory because it denies women, girls and transgender people fair access to abortion services.

Read more: PC Leader Blaine Higgs offers shifting answers on abortion funding in New Brunswick

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickBlaine HiggsAbortionCanadian Civil Liberties Associationabortion accessClinic 554Morgentaler ClinicMichael BryantAbortion in New BrunswickSurgical abortionMorgentalerRegulation 84-20
