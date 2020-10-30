Bill Kelly: What will Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s surgical approach look like ?

Send this page to someone via email

In light of rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says he will take a “surgical” approach to restrictions to try to flatten the curve once again.

Clearly, something has to be done. The projections issued Thursday suggest that new cases will average between 800 to 1,200 daily for at least the next few weeks and that indicates that we’re not flattening the curve, we’re fattening the curve.

But is closing down or further restricting business the right approach?

Before surgeons take a scalpel in hand, they identify exactly where the problem is. I’m not sure the province has done that yet.

Bars, restaurants and gyms seem to be the focus of potential restrictions, but some municipalities and business groups are asking the province to supply data that those businesses are the hot spots. It’s a fair question.

It seems most of those establishments are in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines about social distancing and masking, and if they’re not, they should be fined.

The culprits in recent spikes appear to be private parties and gatherings where the COVID-19 rules are ignored for the most part.

We don’t want to be as reckless as some American states that allow everything to open as usual and pretend that COVID-19 doesn’t exist.

The premier is right to be strategic in the battle with COVID-19, but let’s use data to determine how to do it.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

