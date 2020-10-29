Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Warkworth long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Warkworth, Ont., on Thursday.

In a statement issued at 4:10 p.m., the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says it was notified Thursday of a symptomatic staff person from Warkworth Place who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 60-resident facility is located on Mill Street in the village of Warkworth, south of Peterborough.

Following the provincial guidance, the health unit has declared an outbreak at the facility.

“The administration and staff at Warkworth Place are implementing all outbreak control measures including additional environmental cleaning, and infection prevention and control measures to help contain the spread of the virus, and are working closely with staff from the HKPR District Health Unit to monitor the outbreak,” the health unit stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Thursday, the health unit reported no new cases of COVID-19. The new case at Warkworth Place will be reflected in Friday’s case data update, the health unit noted.

Earlier this month, there was a false report of a staff member testing positive posted to the facility’s website.

Advertisement