Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Warkworth Place long-term care home

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Warkworth, Ont.

According to the Warkworth Place website, a staff member at the 60-resident facility on Mill Street tested positive for COVID-19.

The case or outbreak has not been updated in data by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit as of Thursday afternoon. There were no active cases listed in Northumberland County, according to its COVID dashboard which is usually 25-hours behind real-time data.

Warkworth Place says it has been regularly testing staff during the pandemic.

“With community spread still being a major concern, this regular testing will help us detect new positive staff or asymptomatic staff early and limit the risk of potential exposure to our residents,” a statement reads.

The facility says it is working with public health, its medical directors and epidemiologist, and Extendicare’s infection prevention and control specialists.

“As well, our enhanced infection prevention and control measures remain in place such as symptom screening our residents and team members twice daily, terminal cleaning of high-touch surfaces, ensuring that all our staff are wearing masks and personal protective equipment and revisiting our infection prevention and control protocols to ensure they are being religiously followed,” a statement reads.

“We are also hiring more staff to help ensure that we can uphold the high standard of care we are proud of providing to our residents.”

Previous facility outbreaks for the health unit:

Campbellford Memorial Multicare Lodge, Campbellford (reported Aug. 26)

Fenelon Court, Fenelon Falls (May 11 and June 11)

Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence, Bobcaygeon (April 22)

Maplewood long-term care, Brighton (April 20)

Caressant Care Mary, Lindsay (April 18)

Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay (April 18)

Empire Crossing, April 10

Pinecrest Nursing Home (March 18)

More to come.

