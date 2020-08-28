Coronavirus: Outbreak remains in effect at Campbellford Memorial Multicare Lodge

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 institutional outbreak remains declared at the Campbellford Memorial Multicare Lodge, the region’s health unit said Friday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared an outbreak on Wednesday after a resident of the lodge tested positive for COVID-19. The lodge offers 49 apartment units for seniors and is adjoined to Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

The health unit says the patient was admitted into the hospital and isolated.

The patient is the 32nd case for Northumberland County and the third in the county to require hospital care. Thirty-one of the county’s 32 cases are resolved, the health unit reports.

Overall, of the health unit’s 224 cases, 204 are resolved — unchanged since Wednesday.

The other cases include 177 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of that total, 158 are resolved. Eleven cases required hospital care.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospital care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

None in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Wednesday)

None in Haliburton County (unchanged since Wednesday)

4 in Northumberland County (up four since Wednesday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

