Coronavirus: 2nd employee at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough tests positive for COVID-19

A second employee at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough has tested positive for COVID-19, according to its executive director.

An outbreak was declared on Sept. 15 after an employee of the municipally run facility on Dutton Road tested positive for COVID-19, according to Peterborough Public Health.

Some area media and bloggers were reporting the outbreak was over on Monday morning. However, executive director Lionel Tells says that was incorrect.

“Peterborough Public Health notified us that they need to confirm another test so the outbreak is not over yet,” he tells Global News Peterborough.

In fact on Monday afternoon, Towns said the health unit reports a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“A preliminary positive lab test result was received by Peterborough Public Health,” said Towns. “They have just confirmed that the staff case which they were examining is a true positive case so we are back in outbreak.”

Under Ontario Health’s guidelines, an outbreak is declared when one case is discovered at a long-term care home.

