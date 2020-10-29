Menu

Crime

Langley, B.C., man posing as Uber driver charged with sexual assault

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 4:11 pm
Hirdeypal Batth remains in custody until his next court appearance.
Hirdeypal Batth remains in custody until his next court appearance. Vancouver police handout

Vancouver police say a man posing as an Uber driver who has been charged with sexual assault may have more victims who have not yet come forward.

Hirdeypal Batth, 24 and from Langley, was charged on Oct. 22 with sexual assault and forcible confinement after an incident with a woman on Aug. 26.

Read more: Vancouver police search for suspect in two sex assaults near Main and 41st Avenue

Batth allegedly forcibly confined the victim and sexually assaulted her near Oak Street and King Edward Avenue, police said, adding it is believed he posed as the victim’s Uber driver in his white 2020 Land Rover.

The suspect\’s white 2020 Land Rover. Photo provided by Vancouver police.
The suspect\’s white 2020 Land Rover. Photo provided by Vancouver police.
The inside of the suspect\’s white 2020 Land Rover.. Photo provided by Vancouver police.
The inside of the suspect\’s white 2020 Land Rover.. Photo provided by Vancouver police.

“We believe that Batth may have targeted other victims,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

“Investigators are expanding their focus to look at crimes that occurred outside of Vancouver and are urging any other victims to please come forward.”

Batth, who remains in custody, was also convicted of sexually assaulting a victim in a similar situation in 2017, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Vancouver Police release updated crime stats' Vancouver Police release updated crime stats
Vancouver Police release updated crime stats
